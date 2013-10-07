Why A 67-Year-Old World Famous Economist Is Collaborating With A YouTube Video Maker

Robert Reich and Jacob Kornbluth didn’t set out to make a movie. Kornbluth simply wanted to understand President Obama’s health care bill. Ultimately, though, that curiosity led to an unlikely Hollywood duo–a former U.S. secretary of labor and a largely unknown comedic filmmaker–and a fascinating new documentary, Inequality for All .

They met four years ago, before the health care bill became a law and so bitterly divided Republicans and Democrats that their dispute led to the current government shutdown. “My friends and I were debating the public option for the health care bill, but nobody knew what it was,” says Kornbluth.

He knew he and his friends weren’t alone. He decided to make a short web video explaining the issue. And he asked Reich, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, to do the explaining. They didn’t know each other. Kornbluth, a self-described “proud non-economist,” had devoured Aftershock, Reich’s book on the economic crisis. Reich, a longtime regular on the Sunday morning talk shows, agreed to try something different.

“In two minutes, you told me [what the public option was],” Kornbluth tells Reich in the latest installment of Fast Company‘s Creative Conversations series. “I put that video on YouTube and my Facebook page and hundreds of thousands of people saw it.”





And, says Reich, “I began to doubt what I had been doing for 25 years, which is writing books.”

The two went on to make a series of web videos about such weighty topics as taxes, unemployment, and financial reform for MoveOn.org. Their big hit, “The Truth About the Economy,” scored more than 1.6 million views on YouTube.

The more he learned from Reich, the more Kornbluth wanted to tell the larger story: the economic narrative of how the United States reached the current historic income disparity. “I’m 40 years old,” Kornbluth says. “This has been the story of my whole life, this massive shift in wealth from what was a middle class to a much more stratified economy, which is radically imbalanced at the top.”