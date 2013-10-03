Twitter IPO Filing: What You Need To Know

Twitter –or TWTR, as it will be known on the stock market–is looking to raise $1 billion in an upcoming IPO. Because it filed under a law that makes it easier for companies with less than $1 billion in revenue to go public, its filings were confidential until Thursday evening. Here’s what we learned when they went public:

1. Twitter Isn’t profitable, but it’s growing its revenue quickly.



Twitter brought in $316.9 million in revenue last year, an 198% increase from the year before. Most of that revenue, $269.4 million, came from its advertising business, but about $48 million came from its data services products.

Though the company is still not profitable, it’s narrowing the gap. From 2011 to 2012, net loss decreased by 38% to $79.4 million.

Still, an accumulated deficit of $418.6 million isn’t going to go away overnight. “We expect that our revenue growth rate will slow in the future as a result of a variety of factors, including the gradual slow down in the growth rate of our user base,” Twitter acknowledged in its filing. “You should not rely on the revenue growth of any prior quarterly or annual period as an indication of our future performance. We also expect our costs to increase in future periods.”

2. Twitter doesn’t have a mobile problem.

Facebook faced skepticism that it could grow its mobile advertising business when it filed for its IPO last year. At the time, it was making no revenue from the mobile devices its users were transitioning to. Twitter doesn’t have this problem. About 75% of its average monthly active users accessed Twitter from a mobile device, and the company already earns 65% of its advertising revenue from that activity.

3. Twitter knows its a small fish in a big pond.