You Have To Stop Meeting Like This: How To Un-Process Your Counterproductive, Soul-Crushing Processes

If you’re employed, you’re likely among the 99% who struggle daily with processes and systems that are broken. From too many hours spent in meetings to mandated “proprietary tools” that don’t actually lead to better work, they can throw a wrench into the day, the week, the month. They made sense to some smart someone(s) when they were created, originally intended to do awesome things like get to better solutions, save time and money, bring order to chaos. They helped solve problems until they became the problem. And now it’s in like cement–the thing that can’t be challenged because the CEO put it in place or it’s what the client is used to. It’s just the way it is–another unpleasant, unchallenged reality like rush hour traffic and high ratings for Honey Boo Boo.

To most of us, the idea of disrupting the status quo would never occur. It looks for all the world impossible to blow it up, and we don’t feel empowered to do anything about it anyway. “Who am I to challenge it”? So time-wasting, mediocrity-fuelling, soul-sucking processes just stay in place, in perpetual un-motion. Poised to undermine success, maybe even costing business and good people.

Image: Flickr user 55Laney69

A good leader checks in regularly with the status quo, prepared to stare hard and invest some energy into considering other ways of achieving the objective of the dysfunctional process. The leader doesn’t need to have ‘leader’ printed on a business card–he or she could be a new grad with the huge benefit of fresh eyes.

Recognizing that processes aren’t working, and that they can be reevaluated by anyone–yes, even you–is half the battle. The person fearful of being seen as a troublemaker in actuality has the get-out-of-jail-free card when better work is the motive for their challenge. When there’s a compelling case made for the need for change and a better idea is laid out, employers can have surprisingly open minds. And no boss is actually trying to perpetuate barriers to success.

Image: Flickr user Phil Roeder

One group we worked with recently turned up a badly broken process seconds after being asked, “What’s standing between you and your best work?” It was explained with heads in hands; this couldn’t be changed. These senior people were spending most of their daylight hours in meetings. They described the hours after 6 p.m. and weekends as the only time they were actually doing their “real” job. How did this become an acceptable daily routine? At what cost?

It didn’t take long to conclude that this was no way to get to the company’s best possible product, or to see that the team was headed towards burnout. Could a damaged client relationship be far behind when less-than-stellar work was the regular outcome? With so much at stake, everyone agreed it was time to get past “it can’t be changed.” To take personal responsibility for wrestling the problem to the ground, even though it looked to them to be outside their job descriptions.

No one had ever painted a picture of a group of senior people spending most of their days not producing work.

Image: Flickr user Luxt Design

We all thought through the root of the problem. Why were there so many freaking meetings? Why was this group accepting all the meeting invites? (“We have no choice.”) They agreed that the motivation of the meeting makers was reasonable: to share status on complex projects, to document progress and anticipate problems. The fatal flaw was the means of achieving their objectives. “Lots of meetings” had become the entrenched, unexamined routine that all sides bought into as “normal.” The struggling team members had always had the choice to say, “I’m not coming,” or to challenge the need, but they couldn’t see that. It had become auto-pilot. And for all the time spent around a boardroom table, they had relatively little to show for it. “Productive” wasn’t how anyone would’ve described the tower of meeting hours.