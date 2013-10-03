Facebook Introduces Ads To Instagram

Brands have long used Instagram to promote themselves, but until now they’ve only been able to push photos and videos to the people who already follow their accounts. Now they’ll be able to reach other users–for a fee.

Instagram, which says it has 150 million users, quietly announced on its blog Thursday that its users should expect to start seeing “an occasional ad in [their] Instagram feed[s].”

In June, Facebook unveiled a video feature for Instagram, which allows users to share clips of up to 15 seconds, a standard commercial length.

Apparantly anticipating some backlash, the service noted that “Seeing photos and videos from brands you don’t follow will be new, so we’ll start slow.”

(The whole text of the announcement is below.)

Over the past three years we’ve watched with amazement as Instagram has grown to a global community of more than 150 million people capturing and sharing the world’s moments. Instagram is a place where people come to connect and be inspired, and our focus with every product we build is keeping it this way.

We have big ideas for the future, and part of making them happen is building Instagram into a sustainable business. In the next couple months, you may begin seeing an occasional ad in your Instagram feed if you’re in the United States. Seeing photos and videos from brands you don’t follow will be new, so we’ll start slow. We’ll focus on delivering a small number of beautiful, high-quality photos and videos from a handful of brands that are already great members of the Instagram community.