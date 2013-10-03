Capitol Shooting Tests Twitter’s New Alert System

On Thursday, shots were fired near the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. As people turned to Twitter for updates on the news, the social network showed off its new Alerts system, announced last week . In critical situations like dangerous storms or shootings, the Alerts tool allows government agencies and responders to send out warnings and updates via SMS or push notification through Twitter’s mobile app.

At launch, more than 100 organizations were signed up for Alerts, and on Thursday the U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms put it to the test, sending out these tweets:

Other organizations signed up for the Alerts system include the World Health Organization, FEMA, the American Red Cross, and Homeland Security.