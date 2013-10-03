How Surgeons Might Use Google Glass

Both Google and surgeons have been up front about their desire to get Google Glass into the operating room . Giving medical professionals vital signs and real-time medical information directly on a pop-up screen during surgery has obvious potential for changing the way hospitals operate–and now we’re seeing one of the first attempts to bring Glass into the OR.

Philips and Accenture announced today they successfully pulled off a proof-of-concept of Google Glass as a surgical tool. In an experiment at Philips Digital Accelerator Lab, anesthesiologists in a simulated operating room had patients’ vital signs ported in real time to a custom app on their Glass headsets. The photographs above show clinicians trying out Glass in the simulated operating room.

“We live in a world where being nimble is key and industry-altering ideas need to be converted to practical solutions that people can use,” Michael Mancuso, CEO of Patient Care and Clinical Informatics at Philips Healthcare, said in a statement. “This research explores how doctors can achieve better access to the right information at the right time so they can focus on more efficient and effective patient care. It’s a first step in researching how existing technologies can be applied to improve the quality of life of patients.”