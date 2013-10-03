Silk Road’s Dread Pirate Roberts Charged With Murder, Again

Yesterday the infamous online drug site Silk Road was seized and shuttered by the FBI, and its alleged owner and operator, Ross Ulbricht, aka Dread Pirate Roberts , was arrested. Since then, Ulbricht has been implicated in a murder and is now accused of a second plot to assassinate someone.

The new charges suggest Ulbricht wanted to pay $80,000 for the death of a former Silk Road employee who he thought had been stealing money from the site. Unbeknownst to Ulbricht, the contact he made the request to, and with whom he had been previously been trying to expand his drug sales, was actually an undercover federal agent. The agent faked the murder and even sent false photos to Ulbricht as evidence.