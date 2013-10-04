5 Free Apps That Will Record Your Life, Read You The News, Make Flying Less Sucky, And Much More

If you wish news stories could be read to you or just be much shorter, you want to skip town for a few days, or you keep forgetting what you did last week, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

Umano (iOS and Android)

Running late to the office and don’t have time to read the papers?

Why not have someone read them to you? Here’s how it sounds:

Kayak Pro (iOS and Android)

Kayak’s no stranger to the appmosphere or Fast Company, but the Pro version of the wildly popular travel app has just gone free (presumably for a limited time).