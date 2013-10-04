5 Free Apps That Will Record Your Life, Read You The News, Make Flying Less Sucky, And Much More

If you wish news stories could be read to you or just be much shorter, you want to skip town for a few days, or you keep forgetting what you did last week, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Running late to the office and don’t have time to read the papers?
Why not have someone read them to you? Here’s how it sounds:
Kayak’s no stranger to the appmosphere or Fast Company, but the Pro version of the wildly popular travel app has just gone free (presumably for a limited time).
What makes Pro, well, Pro? It has everything that the free version includes–the ability to compare and book your hotel and travel, flight tracking, and more–but it also provides over 100 airport terminal maps.
Think about the last time you were at a big event or a concert. Whether it was One Direction or New Direction, you can be sure just about everyone there took a video.
Why not combine those videos into one big collage, thus creating something people would actually want to watch?
If you haven’t already heard (yes, we mean that literally) Circa has just released the second version of its distilled news app that believes in one thing: reading the news on a small screen is a major pain.
So they make the news shorter, giving you only what matters so you can stay informed on the go.
Momento Diary/Journal (iOS)
Momento is a private diary with a very special feature. The app not only records your personal entries, but compiles all your social media activity so you can look back on it in an easy, visually pleasing way.