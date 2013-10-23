Can Walmart Shake Up The Renewable Energy Sector?

Given that it is the most massive retail store on the planet, Walmart is an unlikely champion for sustainable causes. But it has engaged in the past on issues ranging from local food and responsible sourcing to phasing out toxic chemicals.

Every time Walmart makes a green commitment, it has reverberations throughout entire industry sectors. That’s just what happens when you’re the world’s largest corporation. And that’s why Walmart’s work in renewable energy could have a major impact.

By 2020, Walmart wants to procure 7 billion kWh of renewable energy (the equivalent of powering 620,000 average American homes for a year).

In 2005, Walmart announced three broad sustainability goals: creating zero waste, selling products that sustain people and the environment, and powering itself by 100% renewable energy. At the time, the company didn’t have any set time frame or any real metrics for reaching its goals. Since then, it has reached a number of milestones, including a 20% reduction in greenhouse gases in 2012 from the baseline it set in 2005–in other words, the company’s footprint that existed in 2005 now uses 20% less energy, but its total footprint has increased as it has expanded since then. By 2020, Walmart wants to procure 7 billion kWh of renewable energy globally (the equivalent of powering over 620,000 average American homes for a year), and reduce its energy demand on a per square foot basis by another 20%.

Today, Walmart has 150 solar installations in seven countries, as well as 26 fuel cell installations in the U.S. and a smattering of experimental micro-wind and large scale wind projects (hundreds of stores in Mexico also purchase wind power from Eléctrica del Valle de Mexico).

“One of the big paradigm shifts was that we had to start opening up our doors. In the past, we thought we could keep our heads down. We had to learn from experts, and we started meeting with NGOs and academia,” says Kim Saylors, VP of Energy at Walmart.

Jenny Ahlen, a project manager at Environmental Defense Fund, has worked since 2011 at EDF’s small office in Bentonville, Arkansas–a branch of the nonprofit dedicated to working with Walmart. EDF isn’t the only NGO that Walmart works with, but the two organizations have a close relationship (The Walton Family Foundation–controlled by the Walton Family that also owns a majority stake in Walmart–also gives a considerable amount of money to EDF). On the day that Ahlen and I spoke, she had just wrapped up a coffee meeting with Greg Poole, who makes deals for Walmart’s renewable energy arm. “We have learned a lot about how Walmart functions,” she says.

In the renewable energy arena, she says, Walmart is taking a piecemeal approach, where lots of individual projects add up to an impressive whole. Still, Walmart has its share of challenges to deal with: technologies are still evolving, and regulatory and financial hurdles abound.