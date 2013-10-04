How To Quit Your Job With An Interpretative Dance Video And 11 Million Views

Millennials are weird: We don’t buy anything, we’re overly optimistic, and sometimes when we resign from a job, we quit via video.
And sometimes that video goes on to snag 11 million views.
Such is the case for Marina Shifrin, who’s made a very public exit from Next Media Animation, a Taiwanese company that makes funny cartoons out of news clips. In the above video, suitably set to Kanye West’s “Gone,” Shifrin dances all over her office while a litany of quality-of-life charges line the screen: working at 4:30 in the morning, toiling under a boss who values pageviews over content, and having to sacrifice her “relationships, time, and energy” for the job.
With a little help from Gawker, the video went all virally. Then the plot thickened.
The company in question made a reply video. They argued for their honor by listing perks, like a rooftop pool, a sauna, funky costumes (weird, right?). But the YouTube masses were, as you might imagine, none too pleased:
This is so forced. As a company that strives for innovation, you clearly had none.
Ouch.
So why did Marina’s video get so big?
As marketer-philosopher Scott Stratten has said, you can’t make a video “go viral”–the audience decides on that. How do they decide? As Stratten explains, if it clicks with them personally, they’ll click:
If you’re hoping that your latest content will go viral, it has to do one thing: evoke strong emotion. Key word there is “strong.” If someone lightly laughs at something or is slightly inspired, that doesn’t make them jump to the “share” button. It has to strike the level of awesome. Awesomely funny, upsetting, uplifting, offensive, whatever the emotion is–it has to hit it hard.
So clearly a few million people have wanted to quit their jobs. In the most epic way possible.
Meanwhile, how is it all working out for Shifrin? Not bad! She’s already been offered a new job by a Queen, among others.
