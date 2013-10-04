How To Quit Your Job With An Interpretative Dance Video And 11 Million Views

Millennials are weird: We don’t buy anything, we’re overly optimistic , and sometimes when we resign from a job , we quit via video.

And sometimes that video goes on to snag 11 million views.

Such is the case for Marina Shifrin, who’s made a very public exit from Next Media Animation, a Taiwanese company that makes funny cartoons out of news clips. In the above video, suitably set to Kanye West’s “Gone,” Shifrin dances all over her office while a litany of quality-of-life charges line the screen: working at 4:30 in the morning, toiling under a boss who values pageviews over content, and having to sacrifice her “relationships, time, and energy” for the job.

With a little help from Gawker, the video went all virally. Then the plot thickened.

The company in question made a reply video. They argued for their honor by listing perks, like a rooftop pool, a sauna, funky costumes (weird, right?). But the YouTube masses were, as you might imagine, none too pleased:

This is so forced. As a company that strives for innovation,﻿ you clearly had none.

Ouch.

As marketer-philosopher Scott Stratten has said, you can’t make a video “go viral”–the audience decides on that. How do they decide? As Stratten explains, if it clicks with them personally, they’ll click: