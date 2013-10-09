These Eye-Popping Photos Show How They Get The Minerals That Power Your Gadgets

In 2004, during a short lull in the bloodshed over control of Congo’s lucrative tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold mines, photographer Marcus Bleasdale caught a lucky break. He had been speaking to a bush pilot about getting up close to some of the mines, and the pilot agreed to land near a militia-controlled operation he flew over often. A few days later, they landed on a small strip of land near the mine and were arrested by militia forces immediately.

Eventually, through a negotiation with local warlords, Bleasdale, who had been documenting war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since 1999, was able to stay for a couple of days and shoot. One of his images from that trip, a photograph of a child shoveling dirt barefoot in the mine, now graces a feature in the October 125th anniversary issue of National Geographic magazine. There are several others: Bleasdale along with Jeffrey Gettleman of the New York Times went back to the Eastern Congo earlier this year to tell the story of the country’s mineral resource exploitation, and the demand for consumer electronics that drives it.

© Marcus Bleasdale/National Geographic

In the issue, Bleasdale, who has won multiple human rights awards for his work in isolated, difficult-to-reach war zones, documents the supply-side economics behind our cell phones, laptops, cameras, and printers–the stories of child soldiers with Kalishnikovs, villagers fleeing from militia-fueled violence, cholera, and a rape epidemic. But he also talks of change.

In 2010, Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, a piece of legislation that mainly dealt with the financial system, but also required public companies to disclose where source materials came from–and, by extension, whether they aided armed groups in the DRC in controlling, exploiting, and abusing local populations.

Since, the number of “green,” or militia-free mines in the DRC has grown, though they remain in the minority. Bleasdale, along with Gettleman, visited one such clean mine in Nyabibwe, which was sponsored by Phillips.

“The miners are getting paid there more money than miners get paid in the militia-run mines and the mines that are in rebel territory. And the community’s benefiting a lot more,” Bleasdale tells Co.Exist. “The whole industry has to get to a mature point where there are many more mines that can be classified as green mines. And once that critical mass happens, then I really feel that the Congolese people will see the difference to the local economy. It’s just getting to that tipping point.”

© Marcus Bleasdale/National Geographic

Bleasdale believes that green mines are a better alternative to pulling out of Eastern Congo altogether. The same year that Congress passed Dodd-Frank, the Congolese government banned mining in the east, which put miners out of work for months. The Enough Project, a human rights group focused on human slavery, wrote that living conditions in the area deteriorated under the ban, and proposed that government and industry engage with mining in the east in the interest of bettering conflict-free practices.