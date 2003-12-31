50_Roberto and Andy Milk and Armenia Nercessian

The sons of a Peace Corps Volunteer, the Milks had a lifelong interest in artisans in developing countries. They teamed up with Roberto’s mother-in-law, Armenia Nercessian, a UN human-rights officer, to create Novica.com, an online marketplace that sells the work of more than 10,000 craftspeople. On December 31, its employees gathered in each of the company’s eight international offices to exchange gifts and toast another year of good fortune.

From their original entry:

Tell us what you do and the specific challenge you faced.

Five years ago Armenia Nercessian de Oliveira, co-founder and president of Novica.com, and Roberto Milk, co-founder and CEO of Novica.com, enthusiastically set out to “start a revolution.” Working with family members around the world, they launched Novica.com, an online marketplace where artists and artisans in remote countries could display and sell their fine art, handcrafted gifts, home décor, and artisan crafted jewelry to customers worldwide. They simultaneously opened offices in countries throughout Asia, Africa, and Latin America, each staffed and run by local art and technology experts who worked directly with thousands of artists and artisans to help them get their stories and their products on the Internet. Novica has distinguished itself by merging a strong business model with a humanitarian mission and a streamlined distribution network that eliminates multiple middlemen and their markups. Novica has revolutionized the historic retail model of purchasing from middlemen, in bulk, at cut rates. Novica’s ‘Golden Rule’ rests at the heart of its operating principles: Artisans make more; customers pay less. In addition to fostering economic development, Novica actively promotes its artisans, securing international recognition for their talents. There’s nothing like it!