45_Michelle Peluso

Late on the night of December 1, Michelle Peluso walked around Travelocity’s offices and thought about how different it all was when she began. In 2001, the discount-travel Web site still used faxes to communicate with hotels. It was a losing proposition all around, especially for customers who simply didn’t get the best prices. Peluso immediately set about electronically connecting Travelocity to hotel central-reservations systems so hotels could see how rooms were selling in real time and adjust their prices accordingly. She got nearly 10,000 hotels on board and online. The results helped get her named COO, and, the day after her late-night stroll, CEO at 32.