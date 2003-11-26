42_Herb Sorensen

For Herb Sorensen, shopping is a science. He sticks GPS-like tracking devices to shoppers’ carts to follow their every move, gaining behavioral insights for such clients as Walgreens and Kraft Foods. And on November 26, at breakfast with a pastor friend, Sorensen had an idea to track the behavior of a different kind of customer: those strolling down church aisles.

Up until now, retailers only had the observational insights of Paco Underhill to guide them in better understanding how consumers shop stores. What’s been missing is a large-scale, data-driven method of continuously tracking the path of every shopper at every point in his/her excursion. My firm, Sorensen Associates, has been providing consumer research for industry giants like General Mills, Alberto Culver, and Con Agra for over thirty years. We adapted a GPS-like tracking technology developed for the first Gulf War to track and measure the activity of millions of shoppers. While the identities of shoppers are anonymous, the data on their movements and buying habits is gathered and analyzed, producing color-coded maps of shopper activity that are revolutionizing the way retailers and manufacturers design and merchandise stores.