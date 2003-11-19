41_12008 Independent Booksellers

Tell us what you do and the specific challenge you faced.

Here’s a way for David to beat Goliath: Team up with 12,007 other Davids. Back in 1996, it looked as if tiny, independent bookshops were doomed. Then, a small group of independent sellers of used, rare, and out-of-print books started to pool their offerings on the Advanced Book Exchange, an online database. On November 19, Abebooks.com listed its 50 millionth book.

An industry was dying: independent used book sellers were closing shop thanks to big-box retailers and an inability to compete online with the Amazons of the world. A small team of “webheads, techies, and bibliophiles” in Victoria BC, saw the need and created www.abebooks.com to list books for this forgotten market. In six years the site grew from four booksellers to over twelve thousand booksellers in 45 countries, purely by word of mouth.



Soon the major online book players (Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Half.com, eBay) noticed and wanted access to Abebooks database of 50 million used, rare and out-of-print books. Did Abebooks sell? No! Did they sell out? No. Instead, Abebooks offered the option to their twelve thousand “little guy” booksellers to list their books on these major sites through Abebooks technology, turning Abe into the first online listing service for booksellers who sell on multiple marketplaces.