38_Sanjay Sarma

On October 26, Sanjay Sarma’s center folded. Which was good news. It meant his group had finished its task of standardizing the next-generation bar code. The MIT professor corralled a group of 100 companies–including Gillette and Wal-Mart–around a common vision: the “smart tag.” That’s a chip that can tell not only whether an item has been bought, but where it has been, and even how it was handled.

From Sajay’s original entry:

Tell us what you do and the specific challenge you faced.

Could you imagine a world where your groceries would automatically talk to the store through their bar-codes. so when they ran out of your favorite shaving blades, the store could automatically restock it. Sanjay, as Founder of Auto-ID, architected a technology that would make that a reality. This technology is called the EPC (Electronic Product Code)and is revolutionalizing supply-chains everywhere. Auto-ID is a consortium of 100 companies and 6 Universities, which is creating the next generation bar-code system. The biggest challenge was laying out a path to reality from the vision of Auto-ID. It involved the coordination of key inventions to be made, the technology to be mastered, the organizations to cooperate and finally, the people to buy it. The challenge lay in pushing the limits of possibility to make what people actually want to be possible. Auto-ID has successfully been able to meet most of these goals.