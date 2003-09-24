36_James Dyson

James Dyson’s invention keeps on sucking. Most vacuum cleaners use bags or filters, which clog. After 15 years of tinkering and 5,000 prototypes, Dyson developed a bagless, cyclone vacuum–the first that doesn’t lose suction. It’s elegant, too: On September 24, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art put it in its permanent collection.

From James’s original entry:

Tell us what you do and the specific challenge you faced.

James Dyson, a British-born engineer, inventor and industrial designer, was vacuuming his house in the late 70’s when he became frustrated when his top-of-the-line Hoover began clogging and losing suction. He immediately set out to develop new technology to solve the problem. More than 15 years and over 5,000 prototypes later, James Dyson overcame insurmountable odds–including near financial ruin and numerous patent lawsuits against companies trying to copy his technology–to develop the first vacuum cleaner that doesn’t lose suction. James discovered that the small pores in vacuum bags and filters clog with the fine particles of dust. Other vacuum cleaners rely on bags or filters to remove dirt–both of which clog, obstructing airflow and causing diminished performances with each usage. With his new invention in hand, James embarked on two frustrating years ceaselessly attempting to convince U.K. and European companies to license his product. Hoover, Black and Decker, Electrolux, and many others turned him down, perhaps reluctant to consider the implications his new technology would have on $500 million in vacuum bag sales they were generating each year. Instead, James decided to manufacture his new invention himself. Dyson’s patented Root8Cyclone(TM) technology creates an unprecedented amount of centrifugal force to effectively remove dust and dirt from carpets and floors. The airflow is unobstructed so there’s nothing to clog.