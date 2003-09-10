35_Michael Novick

When its sneaker-manufacturing clients moved offshore in the 1980s, CMI Enterprises–a maker of foam-backed materials–looked cooked. But the company figured that its stuff could pad car seats just as well as shoes. CMI became the top supplier of soft interior trim for trucks, buses, boats, RVs, and vans. The result: triple the revenue, and for Michael Novick, a supplier-of-the-year award from one customer on September 10.

From Michael’s original entry:

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

CMI provides interior soft trim such as fabric, leather and vinyl to manufactures of niche transportation vehicles; buses, trucks, vans, recreational vehicles, boats, and cars…but we didn’t start out doing this. From 1968 through the early ’80s, we were the premier supplier of raw materials to the footwear manufacturing industry in South Florida. During that time, nearly 400,000 pairs of athletic shoes were being produced every day by our customers. CMI sold materials from needles, thread, and shoelaces to the laminated nylon/foam/tricot package that was used as the upper material for nearly 75 percent of every shoe made at that time. The industry was strong and CMI was the largest supplier. In 1984, several of our customers began experimenting with offshore production. By the end of 1986 there was one manufacturer left in South Florida, producing less then 25,000 pairs of shoes a day. So we had a great new plant with equipment specifically designed to apply foam to fabric, but, our customer base was quickly leaving the country and contrary to every supplier’s hopes, they were not coming back. Reading the handwriting on the wall early on, and while most of our competitors business plans centered on hoping Taiwan would fail, we exploited the inevitable and changed course. We knew we had a great plant, unique equipment, and talented people and we went to work to find new markets where we could utilize these existing resources.