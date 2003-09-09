34_Alan Blaustein

In a four-city test launched September 9, families were able to watch DVDs of movies such as 25th Hour for exactly 48 hours. Thanks to a special chemical in Flexplay’s ez-Ds, discs become unwatchable two days after they’re exposed to air. Good-bye, returns and late fees.

Alan Blaustein is C.E.O. of Flexplay Technologies, Inc., the DVD technology start-up that pioneered the Flexplay DVD. A Flexplay DVD is similar to a standard DVDexcept that it has a pre-set viewing window that begins when the disc is removed from its packaging. After this viewing window, the disc will no longer be readable by the DVD player and can then be recycled. The no return, no late fee Flexplay DVD has applications in the home video and other home entertainment markets. Alan joined Flexplay in late Fall 2001, when most “start-ups” were instead finishing up. Since then Flexplay has entered the marketplace with a major motion picture studio, raised two rounds of financing, and acquired the assets of a competitor. Flexplay has been featured in Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, on CNN, MSNBC and even in Jay Leno’s opening monologue. MTV, MGM and Disney are among the studios to feature content on Flexplay DVDs within the past year. Whereas so many new technologies are long forgotten when their novelty expires, the expiring novelty of Flexplay has remained relevant in both the press and the marketplace due to Alan’s visionary leadership.

What was your moment of truth?

Alan faced the challenge of introducing Flexplay to the home entertainment marketplace, an industry that is extremely cautious about new technology. He was charged with differentiating Flexplay technology from the several fleeting fad technologies of the new millennium. Alan had to demonstrate that Flexplay had a viable role in the home entertainment spectrum among the many new alternatives such as V.O.D and the Internet. Additionally, in order to legitimize the Flexplay opportunity to Hollywood, Alan understood he would need one major movie studio on board to test the distribution of their films on Flexplay DVDs. Last Spring, Alan closed a deal with the best advocate Flexplay could have hoped for–Disney’s Buena Vista Home Entertainment division.