33_Bob Page

Bob Page gives sterling service. At least he did on August 30, when he tracked down an Old Atlanta cream spoon to complete an heirloom set for a couple in Tennessee. Launched as a weekend hobby, Replacements Ltd. helps people round out their sets of silverware, crystal, and china. Those spoons add up. Page’s company is now a $73 million business with a warehouse the size of five football fields, inventory of more than 10 million pieces, and a staff of 600.

From Bob’s original entry:

In the 1970’s, Bob Page, founder and owner of Replacements, Ltd., began collecting china and crystal on weekends while working as an auditor for the state of North Carolina. In 1981, he left his auditing career and began Replacements out of his attic with one part-time assistant. Twenty-two years later, with an inventory of over 10 million pieces, a staff of over 600, and a website selected by Internet Retailer Magazine as a “Top 25 Web Site For 2002,” Replacements, Ltd. fulfils its company purpose statement by helping over 5 million customers “create, honor and preserve traditions by connecting them with their most cherished memories.” Bob set out to make Replacements, Ltd. one of the nation’s most progressive companies, offering a casual, dog friendly, and gay friendly workplace. Replacements, Ltd. is one of thirteen companies nationwide to receive a perfect score in two consecutive years from HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.