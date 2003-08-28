32_David Kravitz

After his father received a lifesaving heart transplant, David Kravitz founded Organ Recovery Systems to extend the life of harvested organs. Kravitz’s LifePort Kidney Transporter passes a chemical solution through kidneys, doubling their storage time. The first kidney perfused by LifePort was transplanted on August 28. Almost 40 LifePort units are now being used in more than a dozen transplant centers across the country. By year’s end, 150 will be deployed in more than 50 centers.

According to the United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS), more than 80,000 people in the United States await transplants of major organs including kidneys, hearts, livers, pancreas, and lungs – 55,000 of those wait for a kidney transplant, the organ in greatest demand. An enormous disparity exists between donor supply and patient demand. David Kravitz founded Organ Recovery Systems to develop technologies that address this growing imbalance. David realized that more organs could be made available focusing on the “front end” of transplantation and finding a way to utilize expanded criteria organs–largely unused due to pre-existing donor medical conditions such as age, hypertension or diabetes. Five years after the company’s inception, the LifePort Kidney Transporter(TM), was cleared by the FDA and began to improve the quality and number of organs available for transplant. Lifeport uses perfusion–the passing of chemical solutions through organs to minimize tissue damage–to improve the state of organs for transplantation.