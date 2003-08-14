29_Fabio Rosa

Meanwhile, that same day in Brazil, Fabio Rosa’s company began delivering energy to its first 70 rural families. His bright idea: Rent the sun. For the same money that those families spent on non-renewable energy sources like kerosene and batteries, they could rent basic solar panels, packaged with irrigation systems and electric fences. Expansion to nearly 800,000 families is the next goal.

From Fabio’s original entry:

Tell us what you do and the specific challenge you faced.

Fabio Rosa has spent the last twenty years bringing electricity to Brazil’s rural poor. When he was appointed Secretary of Agriculture of Palmares do Sul (a rural municipality in southern Brazil) at age 22, Rosa realized that lack of electricity was making farming significantly less productive, and causing people to flock to the cities in pursuit of a better life. Using inexpensive materials and simplified construction, Rosa reduced electrical distribution costs from $7,000 to $400 per household. Some, by irrigating their crops with electric water pumps increased their farm income 400 percent within a year. Most acquired showers, refrigerators, and televisions–luxuries that were previously unheard of. Two years after the project’s implementation, one in every three beneficiaries was someone who had returned from the city to resume living in his or her former rural area. Working with state electrical companies, Rosa spread his system to more than 40,000 people during the late 1980s and early 1990s.