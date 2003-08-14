28_Mary Powell

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

As the blackout spread across the Northeast on August 14, Mary Powell rushed to her control center and was relieved to see that customers of her Vermont electric utility still had power. The energy at Green Mountain Power hasn’t always been so positive. But five years after Powell brought her entrepreneurial spirit to the near- bankrupt utility, it has been recognized as one of the most efficient in the country.

Within weeks of Mary Powell’s arrival at Green Mountain Power in 1998, the company received a rate order that sent it into a downward financial spiral, with the stock value and ratings dropping drastically. With bankruptcy perilously close, Mary led drastic actions into waters uncharted by traditional electric utilities.



Mary drove a major turnaround that included dramatic reinvention of the company’s culture through implementing over 600 organizational changes in six months. While most people would have tried to save costs by cutting services, Mary established a vision of becoming a premier utility, first in Vermont, then in the country.