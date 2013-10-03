The Case Against Drones That Deliver Food

Chris Anderson has an amazing CV: He went from punk rock musician to science journalist to editor-in-chief of Wired to CEO of a drone aircraft production firm that received $30 million in funding . But he’s not a fan of tacocopter , pizza drones , and dry-cleaning drones . In fact, he thinks they’re an awful idea–and dangerous to boot.

Speaking at the Atlantic Meets The Pacific conference on Wednesday, Anderson expressed his distaste for taco and pizza delivery by drone, calling it “incredibly stupid” before diving into safety issues caused by rotors flying at high speed near food. “We love drones for agriculture because there are no people there, but using drones for delivery in built-up areas around people might not be the best idea,” he said.

Anderson’s 3D Robotics is in the middle of a major push for drone agriculture; the company claims aerial crop surveys using low-cost drones can drastically reduce overhead for farmers and agribusiness. UAVs also have revolutionary potential for everything from landscape architecture to property maintenance to home contractors.