Box Wants To Be Your Doctor’s Cloud Service

Box , the online file-sharing service, just outflanked rival Dropbox in a very lucrative sphere: Healthcare. On Wednesday, Box announced a major push for its Box for Healthcare initiative. Google Health’s Missy Krasner joined Box , the service announced HIPAA and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) compliance, and partnerships were announced with 13 major health care organizations. Box is also launching a competition to spur development of healthcare apps on their platform.





According to Box, its target market for healthcare includes physicians, pharma reps, life science developers, and third-party healthcare organizations. Box Senior Vice President Whitney Bouck told Fast Company, “We want to connect disparate parties in healthcare by providing a secure, cloud-based content collaboration platform.”

Partnering institutions include 13 electronic health record, imaging, workflow automation, and care access providers. Box and Dignity Health are also sponsoring an app development competition which will offer the winning company $100,000 in funding. Due to provisions in the Affordable Care Act, American health care providers are being steered towards making many formerly-handwritten records computerized. Box, it seems, wants a piece of that pie.