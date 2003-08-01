25_Jeffrey Hollender

Seventh Generation is the nation’s leading brand of environmentally safe household products. But being green isn’t good enough: The products have to work. The company tests them against such traditional brands as Tide and Cascade. On August 1, it began shipping significantly improved versions of its best-selling laundry detergent and dish soap.

From Jeffrey’s original entry:

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

Seventh Generation is the nation’s leading brand of non-toxic and environmentally safe household products. With distribution in thousands of natural product and grocery stores nationwide, we’ve become the authority when it comes to products that protect your health and the planet. We derive our name from the Iroquois belief that “In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations.” Every time someone uses a Seventh Generation product he or she is making a difference by saving natural resources, reducing pollution, keeping toxic chemicals out of the environment and making the world a safer place for this and the next seven generations. There are several challenges to keeping true to our philosophy while still running a profitable business: 1) educating the public on why non-toxic products are a better choice; 2) formulating a product that is as effective as traditional brands; 3) maintaining a competitive price on products and (4) achieving national distribution through both natural and traditional retail channels.