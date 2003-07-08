24_Luca Bentivoglio

Luca Bentivoglio helps make cultural and educational television that is representative of Latinos, such as Discovering Dominga, a documentary about a woman’s escape from Guatemala’s civil war. It’s among 50 projects Latino Public Broadcasting has helped fund since its creation in 1998. Discovering Dominga aired nationwide on July 8, one of 12 hours of national programming from LPB in 2003.

From Luca’s original entry:

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

Latino Public Broadcasting is a non-profit organization that supports the development, production, acquisition and distribution of cultural and educational television that is representative of Latino people, or addresses issues of particular interest to Latino Americans. As Executive Director, I am responsible for the development and production of Latino programs that will provide diversity to the PBS line-up. I also create and implement outreach and international distribution strategies to offer Latino independent producers with additional opportunities. Diversifying television is a challenge that not many networks are standing up to face. Commercial television is a numbers game driven by rating and revenues. Latinos are the largest and fastest growing minority group in the US but registered only 3 percent of screen time on network programs last fall. How do you reach an audience that is diverse within in its own group?