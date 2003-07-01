23_Bill Flowers

On July 1, anyone walking past a store on London’s fashionable King’s Road heard sounds blaring, not from speakers, but from windows. How? A pair of hockey-puck-sized devices using a “smart metal” known as Terfenol-D. In a magnetic field, the material can change shape up to 20,000 times a second. More typically, it’s used in next-generation sonar and other industrial applications.

Bill Flowers is the CEO of Iowa-based ETREMA Products, Inc. ETREMA is the world’s leading developer of ‘smart metals’–materials that change shape under a magnetic field and are therefore able to convert electrical power into mechanical power. ETREMA uses smart metals to produce a variety of next-generation products designed for the defense, agriculture, audio, industrial machining and oil drilling industries. Some of the applications ETREMA has assisted customers with are the development of sonar transducers on torpedoes, seismic devices for enhanced oil recovery, sophisticated valves, injectors for the automobile industry, and ultrasonic wastewater treatment systems. ETREMA’s customer base includes Fortune 500 companies, large government contractors and entrepreneurial entities.