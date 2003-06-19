22_Jeff Mendelsohn

Jeff Mendelsohn bet that one day people would pay more for paper made from waste rather than trees. Today, New Leaf makes 20 different lines, from plain office paper to the good stuff used for catalogs and annual reports. Mendelsohn recently teamed up with the Canadian publisher of the Harry Potter series to print the latest installment on 100% post-consumer, processed, chlorine-free paper. On June 19, they announced the results: The 935,000 copies will save nearly 30,000 trees.