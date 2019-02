Asya Muchnick was in a car on June 17 when she got the call telling her that in three days, an odd novel she’d championed, Dogs of Babel, would debut on The New York Times best-seller list at number 14. But the twentysomething editor has already proven that she has a nose for hot prose. In 2001, Muchnick edited the wildly successful The Lovely Bones, which spent 66 weeks on The New York Times best-seller list.