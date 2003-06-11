19_Emile Aarts

An ornate mirror that doubles as a flat- screen TV? It’s the first consumer gizmo to come from Emile Aarts’s new way of developing products: HomeLab, a house with two bedrooms (and 34 hidden cameras) where people actually live with futuristic technology. On June 11, Philips announced the release of the first Mirror TVs, with applications from luxury hotel room walls to rearview mirrors for cars.

From Emile’s original entry:

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

In Emile Aarts’ vision of the future, robot butlers won’t serve a soul, but walls will. Director of Philips Research, Dr. Aarts is tasked with developing the enabling technology behind myriad products–displays, digital storage, lighting and many more. But he is also responsible for revealing how future technologies will shape our lives. It started at the 1997 Association for Computing Machinery Conference where the buzz centered on distributed computing. In an epiphany, he saw that technology can make any physical object smart. This formed the revolutionary idea of “Ambient Intelligence”–a world where our environments are sensitive and responsive, and technology lies unseen behind an unobtrusive interface. To this end, Philips Research couples socio-cultural insight with technology expertise to create humanistic technology. Rather than develop technology for technology’s sake, Aarts believes technology should stimulate natural human behaviors like community. “We must carefully balance capability with desire. Technology must maintain our sense of human inheritance, and we must always have the option to turn it off and step away.” Aarts drives the point home referencing a popular film: “The Minority Report presents a futuristic view of technology, but it’s not a world that many people would like to live in.”