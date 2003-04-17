14_Dale Setlak

Dale Setlak spent April 17 collecting sweaty fingerprints at tennis clubs. The following winter, he hit the slopes in New England to collect frigid ones. All to confirm that his fingerprinting-sensor technology works despite heat, cold, dirt, sweat, or scars. How? TruePrint uses radio waves to get an image from below the surface of the skin. That makes fingerprinting, which is more secure than passwords or keys, even more reliable.

Dale Setlak, CTO of AuthenTec, Inc, has spent countless of hours in prisons and in emergency rooms. Trained in both electrical and computer engineering, this former rock and roll musician turned semiconductor and biometric technology developer used his time in these hectic places to help introduce innovation into the biometrics marketplace. In 1995 it was becoming apparent that the rapidly evolving information and communication systems infrastructure would be unable to achieve its full potential until methods of reliably verifying the identity of the individuals using that infrastructure could be developed. At that point in time, biometrics was a new industry–and very few people were talking about the merits of personal and network security. Dale began exploring various methods of authentication and realized that fingerprinting was the most common and well-received method for identification. He also realized that the existing technologies (DC capacitive and Optical) were somewhat flawed in their ability to consistently identify an individual. DC Capacitive and Optical technologies could not handle real world situations and only worked for half of the people using them. In order for fingerprint biometrics security to work in the real-world, whether it’s a doctor accessing a patient record at a computer terminal, a business traveler looking to log-on to his or herlaptop, or an access-control door security application, the technology would need to be improved to the point where it could work for ALL users.