10_Greg Baroni

Greg Baroni’s team faces a billion-dollar, multiyear challenge: to improve security by building a new IT infrastructure for the nation’s 429 commercial airports. On March 3, Unisys completed the first of three phases of the project–providing laptops, Internet access, cell phones, and pagers for workers at what will be “airports of the future.”

From Greg’s original entry:

Tell us what you do and the specific challenge you faced.

As president of the Global Public Sector unit of Unisys Corporation, Greg Baroni has a front-row seat to America’s security challenges. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) hired Baroni’s department in August 2002, to provide the information technology infrastructure for the nation’s 429 commercial airports. The initiative will help TSA accomplish its mission to safely and securely transport passengers throughout the United States. Given that TSA essentially was a brand-new agency, it had to build its network backbone and office systems from scratch. In addition, the agency was constantly in a state of flux as it was about to be incorporated into the Department of Homeland Security, a new Cabinet-level office that became operational in March 2003. Twenty-two agencies, including TSA, became part of the new department. When the Transportation Security Administration issued its information technology managed services (ITMS) procurement in the summer of 2002, Unisys commitment to security, its experience, its focused solutions and its innovative recommendations made it a front-runner in this potential seven-year, $1 billion effort.