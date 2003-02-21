09_Margaret Blohm

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

Margaret Blohm has just one word for you: plastics. One of her breakthroughs? Lexan SLX, a scratch- and chemical- resistant plastic for auto bodies. It stands up to the most extreme weather and comes in almost unlimited high- gloss colors, virtually eliminating the need for paint. On February 21, Blohm and her team celebrated an important milestone when GE Plastics sold its first commercial batch.

Margaret serves as the Advanced Technology Leader for the Nanotechnology Program at GE. Her team’s research spans several different scientific disciplines, including chemistry, ceramics, metallurgy and physics. Nanotechnology refers to the science and study at the nanoscale (one billionth of a meter) and the unique optical, electrical and mechanical properties observed at that level. As a polymer chemist at GE, Margaret understands how to move innovations from the lab to commercialization.

Margaret always knew science was her calling. However, balancing her love of the unique science she works in with her role as a mother has proven to be her toughest challenge.

What was your moment of truth?

Margaret seemed destined to be a scientist. She grew up surrounded by scientists and was part of the GE family from an early age. Her father was an electrical engineer at the company, while her mother earned a B.S. in chemistry and worked in GE’s chemistry lab as an administrative assistant. Having grown up listening to her mother’s excitement about chemistry and stories about the great research coming out of GE, Margaret knew that she wanted to become a scientist as well.