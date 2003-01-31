08_Lieutenant Colonel Donald Donahue

For the Army Reserve, readiness is essential. During a 10-week period ending January 31, Lieutenant Colonel Donald Donahue’s Federal Strategic Health Alliance reviewed more than 89,000 medical and dental records, arranged some 46,000 physical and 37,000 dental examinations, and administered more than 100,000 immunizations. Not one soldier who was processed through this system was turned back or delayed for a medical or dental condition.

The military is not a realm known for its creativity or entrepreneurial environment. The Pentagon is even less so. But this is exactly where a single staff officer, working in a relatively obscure office, has been able to create multiple landmark programs that have had an unprecedented impact on the individual and the organizations they serve. From providing medical and dental services, to automating health records, to planning for and training against bioterrorism, Lieutenant Colonel Don Donahue has had an unprecedented impact on the Army Reserve, the greater military community, and on the government agencies and private firms involved in his projects. In the words of Colonel Bill Martin, Director of Reserve Affairs for the Army Surgeon General, “Don has had a greater impact on medical readiness for the Army Reserve than everything that has happened in the Reserve’s 90-plus year history.”