07_Bogdan Maglich

Sniffing Out Trouble
On January 21, HiEnergy got the green light to produce a land-mine detection system for the U.S. Army. Bogdan Maglich’s technology uses stoichiometrics (the ability to decipher chemical formulas of concealed substances) to spot explosives from a safe distance. The potential goes far beyond land mines. HiEnergy’s sensors might also be used for bombs, drugs, or biohazards.
From Bogdan’s original entry:
Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.
As HiEnergy’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer,for HiEnergy Technologies, Inc. Dr. Bogdan C. Maglich has primary responsibility for technology strategy, technology development and technical proposal development. A key player in global scientific circles for half a century and a respected scientist in his field, Dr. Maglich has had his work on particle physics, particle instrumentations as well as sub-atomic detection devices result in several major inventions. He discovered the omega meson (the shortest-lived subatomic particle), for which he received a White House Citation from the late President John F. Kennedy. Dr. Maglich also played a role in the weapons reduction program, helping to reduce the threat in areas such as Yugoslavia and Russia, and he has worked on safety measures for Soviet reactors in Europe.
What was your moment of truth?
Up to 40 percent of checked luggage falsely sets off airport bomb detectors, wasting time and money, and because the detectors look for suspicious objects rather than explosive chemicals, clever terrorists could still evade them. Today’s machines are chemically blind. But Dr. Maglich and his team at HiEnergy has developed a technology that can conclusively identify explosives, even through steel. It analyzes the object chemically to conclusively identify whether the object contains explosives, biological weapons, or even illegal drugs.
What were the results?
Recently the Spanish government has asked the company to develop the technology into a car-bomb detector for use in parking garages; tests of the detector are scheduled for early December, and those of a baggage- and cargo-scanning system will follow in January.