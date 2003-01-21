07_Bogdan Maglich

On January 21, HiEnergy got the green light to produce a land-mine detection system for the U.S. Army. Bogdan Maglich’s technology uses stoichiometrics (the ability to decipher chemical formulas of concealed substances) to spot explosives from a safe distance. The potential goes far beyond land mines. HiEnergy’s sensors might also be used for bombs, drugs, or biohazards.

As HiEnergy’s CEO and Chief Scientific Officer,for HiEnergy Technologies, Inc. Dr. Bogdan C. Maglich has primary responsibility for technology strategy, technology development and technical proposal development. A key player in global scientific circles for half a century and a respected scientist in his field, Dr. Maglich has had his work on particle physics, particle instrumentations as well as sub-atomic detection devices result in several major inventions. He discovered the omega meson (the shortest-lived subatomic particle), for which he received a White House Citation from the late President John F. Kennedy. Dr. Maglich also played a role in the weapons reduction program, helping to reduce the threat in areas such as Yugoslavia and Russia, and he has worked on safety measures for Soviet reactors in Europe.