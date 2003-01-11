05_Neal Stewart

Pabst Blue Ribbon, the blue-collar beer, has become the quaff of choice among urban hipsters. But how to build on that ironic buzz? Not heavy-handedly. A case in point: In Portland on January 11, Neal Stewart saw the Pabst sign in Bishop’s Barbershop. With every haircut, you got a Pabst. Stewart kicked in free beer and publicity to sponsor the opening of two more barbershops. Subtle tactics have made Pabst the second-fastest- growing beer in America.

From Neal’s original entry:

Tell us what you do (or what your team or organization does) and the specific challenge you faced.

Pabst Brewing Company is the fourth largest beer brewing company in the United States, but by 2001 its namesake brand, Pabst Blue Ribbon, had been losing sales volume for 23 straight years. In the beer industry, it’s widely believed that a brand that lags for more than a few seasons doesn’t have a chance at revival. But Neal Stewart, Senior Brand Manager at Pabst, kept catching glimmers of underground attachment to the Pabst brand. Hipsters in the Indie Music scene loved Pabst. Then there were the snowboarders in Utah who spontaneously held a “Pabst Bowl” every Super Bowl Sunday. The challenge Stewart faced was capitalizing on that underground buzz without killing it through over-the-top marketing blitzes or loud, in-your-face TV commercials that could also bust his budget. He needed to develop the brand almost invisibly.