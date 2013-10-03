Jawbone Explains How Wearables Will Go Mainstream

Yesterday, at our Innovation by Design Conference, Jawbone’s Hosain Rahman and Yves Béhar sat down to discuss their last decade of collaboration–a partnership of trust that’s stirred an alchemy of design and business that has historically existed in a select few tech companies (though that trend is changing).

In this clip, however, they talk about the future–the coming trends within wearables, and how the world will change as technology intersects with fashion. It’s a brave new, more fashionable, world.

See the winners of our Innovation by Design Awards here, and more highlights from the conference here.

Produced by Fast Company Video.