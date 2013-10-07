“Professor Dumpster” Is Moving Into A Garbage Can, And Bringing His Students

Two years ago, environmental science professor Jeff Wilson was sitting at a Starbucks, revising a journal article, when he had what he calls a moment of clarity. “I looked out the window into the parking lot and saw an eight-yard dumpster and had some sort of strange flash that I was definitely moving into a dumpster,” he says.

And so, when the lease ran out on his apartment a year later, he posted an announcement on Facebook: “Starting at 6pm, I will be selling all of my home furnishings, clothes, kitchen appliances, and everything else in the apartment for $1 an item.” There was a five-item-per-person maximum.





By nightfall, his house was empty, except for a suitcase filled with dumpster-ready essentials, a Sun God totem from Kazakhstan, and a pair of lederhosen. “You never know when you’re going to need an authentic Alpine lederhosen,” Wilson says.

He hadn’t lost his mind, or his job at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. That was fortunate, since he spent the next seven months secretly sleeping on the floor of his office. “Keeping that secret for seven months, especially from the 3 a.m. cleaning staff and 24-hour security, much less the students and my colleagues, was interesting in itself,” he says. But his long-held plan to move into a dumpster is now, apparently, university-approved: as an educational experiment in low-impact living. It’s called The Dumpster Project.

“I’m essentially becoming part of the 1%,” he deadpans. “This dumpster is 33 square feet, which is 1% the size of the new American home in 2011.” His tiny residence will serve as a classroom, with students spending a year making it not only livable but environmentally sound. “The idea here,” he says, “is to ultimately show one can have a pretty good life in a dumpster.”

At first, though, life will be neither good nor sustainable. Wilson will start with a used unit: sanitized and safety-tested, but otherwise frill-free. “I will have to be hanging out initially with my sleeping bag on the floor,” says Wilson. And at 6’1″, he may be literally hanging out, sleeping at an angle just to fit inside.

Next, Wilson and his students will make it comfortable, but wasteful, installing modern conveniences like air conditioning, lights and a toilet. Its inefficiency will be carefully tracked in order to develop a baseline. “I’m actually going to, for a few days, carry all my water in five gallon buckets up from town lake, filter it, and use it in the dumpster,” says Wilson.