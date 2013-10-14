The Most Daring CEOs

Balancing his time between Tesla and SpaceX while dreaming up innovations such as the Hyperloop as side projects, Elon Musk typifies what it means to be daring.

Image: Noah Berger | The New York Times | ReDux

Yahoo

She has made the former also-ran the most-talked-about company in Silicon Valley, boosting morale and investor confidence through buying Tumblr and hiring savvy developers to modernize its products.

Image: Yi Aidi | Imaginechina | AP Images

Xiaomi