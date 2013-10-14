A New New Amsterdam?

In 2011, when Hurricane Irene hit New York, it prompted city officials to ask Dutch expert Jeroen Aerts for advice on flood protection. Halfway through Aerts’s study, Sandy hit. Its tropical-storm force winds extended 1,000 miles, stirring the storm surge that caused much of the $37 billion in damage to New Jersey and $19 billion in destruction to New York. The storm demonstrated how much more prep-aration was needed–and also why New York placed third (behind Tokyo and Miami) of major coastal cities in a recent ranking of flood vulnerability.