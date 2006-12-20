33_General Electric

The world’s water supply will continue to dry up in the next decade, but a growing number of companies see opportunity in that half-empty glass. Last year, General Electric dropped $1.1 billion to buy Ionics, a global desalination and water-recycling operation, and made it the centerpiece of its new “Ecomagination” program. GE’s conscience is already paying dividends: It recently won a $300 million contract to build a desalination plant in Algeria, where the taps are now open only every third day (by 2007 it will produce 53 million gallons daily). And in 2005, the water division earned $2 billion, a figure expected to hit $10 billion by 2016, making it GE’s fastest-growing division. Of course, there’s cause for concern whenever the private sector moves in on a public utility: Water rates spiked 35% after a private consortium took over the waterworks in Cochabamba, Bolivia, leading to rioting and, less than a year later, a canceled contract. And then there’s Enron. “We can’t discount corporate social responsibility,” says UN sustainable-development officer Marcia Brewster. “It’s just trying to figure out how much to trust them. Ideally, we’d like to see people use water better and conserve it.”

The private sector manages water for 7% of the world’s population, a number predicted to double by 2016.

Privatized water is estimated to be a $200 billion-a-year business. The World Bank believes it could hit $1 trillion by 2021.

In 2004, Israel closed a 20-year deal with Turkey to swap guns for water.

In Bangkok, Manila, and New Delhi (even the American West), water theft is common.

Half a trillion gallons of water are wasted each year during oil extraction.

1.1 billion people live without clean drinking water.