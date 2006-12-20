18_Bill Gates

For the Indian middle class, Bill Gates ranks up there with Lord Ganesh. And given Gates’s recent proclamation that Microsoft will invest another $1.7 billion in India over the next four years–creating another 3,000 new jobs, for a total of 7,000–that’s hardly a surprise. Throw in a new Bangalore development center, an Indian version of Windows (available in nine local languages), and a nationwide talent hunt to find Bill’s Indian analog, and it’s clear Gates is betting no small part of his future on the world’s biggest democracy.

By 2009, Gartner predicts that IT spending in India will rise 20.8% via investments in hardware, software, and telecom products and services.

The National Academy of Sciences says India graduated 200,000 engineers in 2004, versus 70,000 in the States.

In October, Cisco announced plans to invest $1.1 billion in India over the next three years.

In December, Intel announced plans to invest $1 billion in R&D and VC funding in India over the next five years.

IBM currently has 38,500 workers in India.

Fine, but by 2010, Gartner says open source is expected to account for 20% of the global software market, costing traditional software makers some $100 billion in revenues.