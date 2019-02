China is expected to spend an estimated $306.5 billion on travel and tourism by 2016. That’s sweet zheng music to CTrip, the Chinese answer to Travelocity. After ramping up with $250,000 back in 1999, CTrip is now a $900 million public company with 2,598 employees and branches in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Beijing. The cofounders, with investment-banking, travel, and hotel-management experience, even spun off a hotel chain.