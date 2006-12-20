09_Phillip Alvelda

The founder and CEO of MobiTV admits that “it was more difficult than anticipated” to roll out a service to put TV on cell phones. “They could smell the Silicon Valley on us.” But two years later, Phillip Alvelda, a NASA and MIT vet, has more than 500,000 subscribers paying $9.95 a month for real-time TV from NBC, ABC News, ESPN, Discovery Channel, and TLC, among others. He has his naysayers, but we figure that with 200 million U.S. cell phones and 2 billion worldwide, how far wrong can he go?