50_Everybody Coffins

By Chuck Salter1 minute Read

Let’s face it: Sometimes things just don’t work out. Enter Gijs Zijlstra and his cheap, easy-to-assemble, ready-to-wear coffins. In 2004, the 41-year-old industrial engineer watched coverage of the Madrid train bombing and was horrified to see limbs protruding from body bags. “There weren’t enough coffins,” he says. “They’re expensive, they take up space, and it’s hard to get a lot in a short time.” The result: Everybody coffins–six stackable wooden panels, no nails, screws, or tools. They even have a notch for a forklift. All for about $150, less than half the price of the simplest pine box. Clearly–and sadly–an idea whose time has come.

