Canada Opens A $1 Billion Market For Marijuana

In Canada, legal marijuana is old news–it has been available for medical purposes for more than a decade. But up until now, most marijuana made available to patients was homegrown, and as a result, it varied in quality (and presumably, safety ).

Earlier this week, however, Canada launched a far more monitored market for medical marijuana. Gone are the home growers. In their place: large-scale, government-certified indoor growing operations that will grow, package, and sell standardized weed to patients–all of which has been examined by health inspectors (presumably to eliminate the possibility of molds and other contaminants, which often run rampant in growing operations). According to the Globe and Mail, these operations will have heavy security, including mandatory security systems and vaults.

Next year, legal weed will cost approximately $7.60 per gram, compared to today’s $10 street price.

Prices will be adjusted in accordance with the market. They’ll probably be more expensive than in the past, but that will likely change as production increases (there is no limit on the number of certified growing facilities, and 156 firms have already applied to become growers). Health Canada, the federal government public health agency, estimates that next year, legal weed will cost approximately $7.60 per gram, compared to today’s $10 street price and the $5.00 Health Canada price.

Health Canada is hopeful that the new system will reduce the number of black market operations, which often use home-growing setups as fronts. And should Canada ever fully legalize marijuana, commercial producers will be in an ideal position to scale up. That’s a winning situation for everyone, right?

Maybe not for patients, who previously could grow their own marijuana. Small-scale growers–there are 4,200, including many patients–will have to shut down (though they were limited to two patients each, so it’s not like they’ll lose a lot of revenue). Canadian advocates for full legalization are not happy about the new regulations. Time reports: