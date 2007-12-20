39_Döll / Enviu

“Our aim is to get sustainability out of the tree-hugger world,” Stef van Dongen says, “and make it way more sexy.” He’s on his way: van Dongen is the director of Enviu, the Dutch student innovation lab developing the world’s only sustainable dance club. The club’s dance floor/generator harnesses teen angst to create electricity; its toilets will flush with rainwater; even the walls will change color as the collective body heat rises. The project, slated for late 2007, is a joint effort with Döll, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm, and is expected to reduce energy use by 90%.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens