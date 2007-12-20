39_Döll / Enviu

“Our aim is to get sustainability out of the tree-hugger world,” Stef van Dongen says, “and make it way more sexy.” He’s on his way: van Dongen is the director of Enviu, the Dutch student innovation lab developing the world’s only sustainable dance club. The club’s dance floor/generator harnesses teen angst to create electricity; its toilets will flush with rainwater; even the walls will change color as the collective body heat rises. The project, slated for late 2007, is a joint effort with Döll, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm, and is expected to reduce energy use by 90%.