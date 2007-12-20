38_Napo Pharmaceuticals

More than a million children die every year from diarrhea caused by contaminated water, and the sickness is a chronic problem for people with HIV-AIDS in the developing world. One promising solution is Crofelemer, a drug engineered from a molecule found in a South American tree bark. Crofelemer has been fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration and is now going through the final stages of the approval process. It’s produced by a South San Francisco startup, Napo Pharmaceuticals, which has formed distribution partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies in India and China.