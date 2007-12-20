32_Italcementi

The next time you’re in Segrate, near Milan, Italy, take an extra-deep breath. The main drag in Segrate has been repaved with cement coated with a chemical that actually scrubs the air, leaving it with 60% less nitric acid (a component of acid rain) than surrounding blocks. The discovery, like so many, was an accident: Italy’s largest cement maker, Italcementi, was charged with making a white, self-cleaning concrete for a new church in Rome. Its solution was to spray titanium dioxide on the surface, which, it turned out, kept both the concrete and the air clean. The now-famous cemento mangiasmog (i.e., smog-eating cement), branded TX Active, is a sterling example of a new breed of “transmaterials” endowed with new properties, such as tiles that emit light or self-cleaning paints. Italcementi estimates that covering 15% of exterior surfaces with a titatium-dioxide coating would reduce air pollution by as much as 50%.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens